Canadian diver Pamela Ware has said that she has no plans on giving up and will be competing in the next Olympics in Paris.

The 28-year-old reached the semi-finals of the 3m springboard discipline after finishing fourth in the preliminary round. However, a tragic miscue saw her getting a 0.0 in the fifth round.

Ware was attempting a pretty difficult dive that involved one-and-half somersaults and three-and-a-half twists.

However, she lost her balance on the springboard and ended up making a feet-first dive that saw her receive no points. The former world bronze medalist was eliminated and was ranked 18th after the semi-finals.

Ware has since posted a video on Instagram, saying that she will not give up and will be back in Paris.

The 28-year-old said: "What we do in the competition is just a tiny factor of what we actually do to get to where we are. I was so ready for this competition, and I made a mistake.

"I have done everything possible to make it to where I am and I'm human, I'm allowed to make mistakes. I hope you guys are going to get used to having me around because I'm not going anywhere, I'm not giving up.

"This competition does not define me and I'm not letting it defeat me, so I'll be around for another three years."

Mexico's Arantxa Chavez had to go through a similar thing in the preliminary round as she missed her footing and was forced to make a feet-first dive. She received a 0.0 as well and was subsequently eliminated.

This was Ware's second appearance at the Olympics, having finished seventh in the 3m springboard event in Rio.

That unfortunate incident could very well make her stronger and more determined to try and get a medal in Paris three years later.

Before that, though, we will certainly see Ware competing in next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

