Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has said that his manager Didier Coton is working on things for his drive in 2022, as we wait and see just who the Finn is going to be pedaling for next season.

The season has been tough at times for Valtteri this year, with two big crashes at Imola and Budapest at the weekend generating some unwanted headlines.

Indeed, there has been increased talk that George Russell is going to succeed him as Lewis Hamilton's teammate for 2022 and, that said, Valtteri will be wanting to find out just whether that is the case and whether he needs to be finding a new team.

Naturally, onlookers and supporters are eager to see where he is going to end up as well and, with no decision made just yet, it still remains open to conjecture.

For Bottas, though, there is work being done right now by his manager Didier Coton with him present at the Hungaroring over the weekend - more than likely for talks of some nature:

"It hasn't gone my way," Bottas began by reflecting on the campaign so far.

"At least in the last few races [before Hungary] it felt like it was a slightly positive trend, getting some podiums and more points.

"But now I have three DNFs, which is quite a lot, a big chunk of points, so it's not been great.

"There is still more than half [the season] to go in terms of the number of races and we keep going. At least as a team, we've got more points than Red Bull."

He was then asked why Coton was in the paddock over the weekend, to which Bottas replied: "I can't tell you but they are working."

We'll soon see, then, where Valtteri is going to end up.

News Now - Sport News