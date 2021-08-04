Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE yesterday confirmed the reports that started emerging on Monday that they had come to terms with the release of two-time Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

Ric Flair has now commented on the news himself, tweeting that he is "not upset with WWE", even saying that company is responsible for the position he is in with regards to his life right now:

I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me. I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in the position of life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever. We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!

This is certainly interesting, as reports have suggested that Flair didn't leave WWE on the best of terms, with it being reported that the 16-time World Champion personally phoned Vince McMahon to express concerns with current booking.

Several reputable journalists have claimed that Ric Flair was released by WWE after he phoned Vince McMahon to speak about his concerns with the booking of his daughter, former Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

This caps off a rather tumultuous few months for Charlotte Flair, that has seen her husband Andrade and her father Ric Flair both leave WWE in March and August of this year respectively.

