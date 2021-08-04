Battlefield 2042 Beta: Start date leaked online

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release date for the eagerly awaited Battlefield 2042 beta has been leaked online.

The mass warfare series is set to make its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time. As a result, the excitement has ramped up ever since the game was showcased at EA Play Live in July 2021.

Several new features have been revealed to us so far, including the fully customisable Portal game mode, with the introduction of 128-player lobbies and the 21-year trip into the future.

Advanced gadgets and battleground weapons will be available, including robotic dogs which have been seen scampering around warzones on some of the early trailers that the developers unveiled.

With all of this in mind, segments of the gaming community have been waiting on news regarding a possible beta test in the hope they can get their hands on the latest edition to the Battlefield series early.

Battlefield 2042 Beta Release Date

Notorious leaker Tom Henderson has been keeping fans of the franchise in the loop regarding everything related to Battlefield 2042.

He provided more words of wisdom on Twitter as he leaked the start date of the first technical play test, which he revealed is due to take place on Thursday 12th August 2021.

That being said, the time in which you can download this game has not yet been confirmed, nor regarding when EA and DICE will release codes.

Now would be a good time for gamers across the globe to keep an eye on the developers' respective social channels over the coming days to make sure they are first in the queue to get hold of Battlefield 2042 before its October release date.

