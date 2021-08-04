Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano confirms £46.9m Spurs signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero will be joining Tottenham shortly on a long-term contract.

What's the latest transfer news involving Romero?

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Romano revealed that Spurs have struck a deal with Atalanta, and that Romero will be flying to England soon to finalise the move.

Taking to Twitter, Romano said: "Tottenham will prepare paperworks for Cristian Romero deal today, after agreement reached with Atalanta. €55m fee confirmed with add ons. Done deal. Romero will soon fly to London."

Was this deal straightforward for Tottenham?

It wasn't, according to Romano.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, he clarified the details of the transfer, while also claiming that Atalanta were not happy with Tottenham's offer at the back end of last week.

Romano stated: “It’s a done deal from Atalanta. €50m (£42.6m) with €5m (£4.3m) add-ons. So, the agreement is confirmed after the official bid from Spurs. It was not an easy one because on Friday when Tottenham had a meeting with Atalanta, they had a tense situation because Atalanta were not accepting this proposal, and then what happened was Tottenham were pushing during the weekend.

“They were keeping it calm also with the player, they agreed personal terms with the player for a five-year contract and Romero was pushing and pushing to join Tottenham. He was speaking with the board of Atalanta, he was speaking with the manager Gasperini, and now it’s a done deal after a meeting today [Tuesday] in Italy. So, everything is completed, Romero will join Tottenham.”

Will Romero be the only centre-back that Spurs sign this summer?

Not necessarily.

Tottenham have also been linked with another Serie A defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu, in recent weeks, while Wolves captain Conor Coady has also emerged as a target for the north London club.

This indicates that Nuno Espirito Santo wants to make considerable changes to his back line, so Romero may not be the only central defender that arrives at Spurs this month.

Where would Romero rank among Tottenham's most expensive signings?

If Tottenham get this deal over the line, Romero would be the second-most expensive signing in their history.

The Premier League outfit spent £54m on Tanguy Ndombele two years ago, and this record looks set to remain intact. However, their next biggest transfer was bringing in Davinson Sanchez for £37.8m in 2017, and the fee for Romero is set to comfortably exceed this.

Spurs fans will hope that Romero can settle in quicker than Ndombele, who struggled in his first season as he was limited to just 21 top-flight appearances. If Romero can hit the ground running, though, he could prove to be worth every penny of his lofty transfer fee.

