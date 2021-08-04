Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Footage shows The Beast training for first time since surgery

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The fight between Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson has been postponed due to an injury which Hall suffered and the Brit has posted footage of him training for the first time since his surgery.

The two former World Strongman winners have endured great careers in the world of weightlifting and strength competitions; however, they were always competing against each other and this led to a feud being formed.

It is hard to pick a winner out of the two, but no doubt some big blows will be delivered as this bout has been dubbed the heaviest match in boxing history.

Despite the postponement of the event, many are still excited and seeing Hall back in training will only help excitement build.

Footage shows Hall training for the first time since surgery

It wasn’t just a minor injury Hall suffered, it was quite a big one as he tore his bicep, which required surgery.

The Beast is turning to boxing for the first time and due to this, a lot more time and care will have to be taken into his recovery.

The good news is the fact that Hall has already been given the all clear to return to training and he did so this week after his surgery was successful.

Hall has posted a few videos on his Instagram to show us that he is fit and putting all his efforts into training to beat his opponent Bjornsson.

It still seems to be light training for the time being as we were shown a video of him swimming as well as doing one arm sparring.

He noted that it has only been 12 days since surgery and his recovery has simply been amazing in this short period.

Hopefully in the next week or so he can up his training and do some work which requires a bit more strength, but it is good for the boxing world to see Hall already back getting ready for the big fight.

