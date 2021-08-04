Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s been another successful day for Britain in Tokyo, with success across sailing, athletics and a historic result in skateboarding.

GiveMeSport Women recaps the biggest news from overnight, what to look forward to today and which Team GB stars are in action later.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m world record

The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin stormed to gold in the women’s 400m hurdles, smashing her own world record in the process.

The 21-year-old finished in 51.46 seconds –– almost half a second quicker than the 51.90 she set at the US trials in June.

Defending Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammed was leading for much of the race but could only claim silver.

Speaking after breaking the world record, McLaughlin said: “I can’t really get it straight in my head yet. I’m sure I’ll process it and celebrate later.”

Sky Brown becomes GB’s youngest ever Olympic medal winner

13-year-old Sky Brown became Britain’s youngest ever Olympic medallist after winning bronze in the women’s park skateboarding final.

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi claimed gold with a score of 60.09 points, while 12-year-old compatriot Kokona Hiraki finished second.

Brown overtakes Sarah Hardcastle as Britain’s youngest medallist at the Games. The swimmer was 15 years and 113 days when she won silver and bronze at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“This is incredible –– it feels unreal,” Brown said after the event. “I’m so happy to be here –– I’m blessed.”

Hannah Mills becomes most successful female sailor in Olympic history

Team GB’s Hannah Mills became the most successful female sailor in Olympic history as she and Eilidh McIntyre won 470 gold at Tokyo 2020.

The pair finished fifth in the medal race but had done enough in earlier performances to hold off Poland and France, who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Mills won silver at London in 2012 and followed up with gold in the same class at Rio in 2016.

McIntyre, meanwhile, follows in the footsteps of her father, Mike, who won gold in the star class at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Great Britain thrashed by the Netherlands in hockey semi-final

Reigning Olympic women’s hockey champions Great Britain will not retain their title this year following a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.

Team GB had already lost to the Dutch in this tournament, losing 1-0 in the pool stages, but were comprehensively thrashed this time round in a repeat of the 2016 final.

Great Britain will now challenge for a bronze medal on Friday at 02:30 BST.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock becomes first black wrestling gold medallist

America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history in the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling final as she became the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Mensah-Stock beat Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the final, while Ukraine’s Alla Cherksasova and Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova both claimed bronze.

Speaking after her win, Mensah-Stock said: “I knew I could do it. I knew it would be really hard. I prayed I could do it. In my wildest dreams, I knew I could do it.”

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Athletics

There’s plenty of athletics still to come in Tokyo today, including the women’s 500m, 1500m, and 3000m steeplechase.

The 400m semi-finals get underway at 11:30 BST as America’s Allyson Felix chases a seventh Olympic gold medal and first in this event.

Elsewhere, the 1500m semi-finals also feature a stacked field, with defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon due to run in the first semi-final at 11:00 BST.

At 12:00 BST it’s the women’s 3000m steeplechase, with Britain’s Elizabeth Bird in action. The USA’s Emma Coburn will also look to better her bronze medal from Rio in 2016.

Golf

All three golf medallists from Rio are back for this year’s competition, while world number one Nelly Korda is also competing at Tokyo 2020.

America’s Korda is second after the first round on four-under-par, with Sweden’s Madelene Sagström leading the way on five under.

Britain’s Mel Reid is tied 41st at the moment on two over par.

The second round is scheduled to start at 23:30 BST.

Hockey

It was disappointment for Team GB in the first semi-final but Argentina face India in the second last-four tie at 11:00 BST.

India shocked Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals to reach this stage, while Argentina comfortably beat Germany 3-0.

Team GB watch

Katarina Johnson-Thompson in heptathlon action

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson made a mixed start to this year’s heptathlon and sits third after two events.

The Brit is back in action later with the shot put at 11:05 BST and the 200m at 12:30 BST.

Shauna Coxsey competes in climbing

Britain’s Shauna Coxsey competes in the women’s combined climbing event from 09:00 BST.

Coxsey is GB’s most successful climber ever, having won five gold medals at the British Championships.

Alice Dearing becomes first black swimmer to represent Britain at Olympics

24-year-old Alice Dearing became the first black swimmer to represent Britain at the Olympics, finishing 19th in the women’s 10km marathon event.

Speaking afterwards, the Brit said: “I really hope it makes a difference. I hope people look at this and think it’s doable for anyone out there. I want to show that swimming is open and available to everyone.”

