Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gianluigi Buffon's return to Parma is one of the stories of the summer.

Moving back to the club where it all started as a World Cup-winning Juventus legend, perhaps what's most pleasing about the 43-year-old's homecoming is the fact he's showing little slowing down.

After such a storied career that also included a brief stopover at Paris Saint-Germain, it would be easy for Buffon to move back to the Stadio Ennio Tardini as a big-name back-up simply there for his pulling power more than anything else.

Indeed, it might have been even easier to retire altogether rather than joining a second division team, no matter how much they mean to him.

Still, that is not what Buffon has been about for the entirety of his career.

Making his first appearance his comeback, the 2006 World Cup winner pulled off a stunning double save in a pre-season friendly against Serie A side Sassuolo.

With the ball cut back across his box, Buffon keeps his ground and - instead of rushing out to claim what would be a risky interception - reads the movement of the opposition striker, who otherwise seemed certain to score.

Seemingly put off by the fact Buffon has not raced into no man's land, the forward has little option than to hit a first-time shot which, because of the goalkeeper's expert positioning, is within Buffon's reach.

Still, lesser goalkeepers would have seen their reflexes fail them but, luckily for Parma, they have one of the greatest of all-time between the posts. Diving across his goal to smother the shot, it's one for the highlight reel, as you can see in the video below.

Such is the force of the strike, the ball then bounces off Buffon, into the path of the striker who does just enough to divert it back goalwards but - you guessed it - the veteran is there to calmly pluck it from the sky.

Perhaps there is another glorious chapter in one of the greatest goalkeeping careers in the history of the game waiting for us to read.

News Now - Sport News