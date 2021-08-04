Battlefield 2042 System Requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC Specs Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The minimum and recommended system requirements for Battlefield 2042 have been revealed. If you're a PC gamer, here's all the information you need before the game's release in October.

Battlefield 2042 is set to be the biggest game of the entire Battlefield franchise; seismic maps and up to 128 players in one lobby at a time will be just part of the ambitious release from EA and DICE.

The series will be making its next-gen debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The title will also be available on the current-gen, with versions for the PS4 and Xbox One set to launch on the same day as next-gen.

With all of the anticipated extras coming to the title, you would expect that a hefty gaming rig would be needed to get a smooth experience in-game.

With the explosion of battle royale titles, and their ability to be played on even lower spec PCs, it appears as though EA and DICE have considered some lower-spec setup gamers for the launch of 2042.

Although gamers won't be charging through maps at 120FPS, with lower graphics settings applied, most players will be able to get a stable experience with the new title in the Battlefield series.

Minimum PC Requirements

The minimum PC requirements for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

If you aren't able to match the minimum spec for the game on PC, it will be available on the aforementioned PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The Series S is a cheaper digital-only version of the Series X, available as a cheaper gaming choice for around £249.99.

Recommended PC Requirements

The recommended PC requirements for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

