Battlefield 2042 System Requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC Specs Revealed
The minimum and recommended system requirements for Battlefield 2042 have been revealed. If you're a PC gamer, here's all the information you need before the game's release in October.
Battlefield 2042 is set to be the biggest game of the entire Battlefield franchise; seismic maps and up to 128 players in one lobby at a time will be just part of the ambitious release from EA and DICE.
The series will be making its next-gen debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The title will also be available on the current-gen, with versions for the PS4 and Xbox One set to launch on the same day as next-gen.
With all of the anticipated extras coming to the title, you would expect that a hefty gaming rig would be needed to get a smooth experience in-game.
With the explosion of battle royale titles, and their ability to be played on even lower spec PCs, it appears as though EA and DICE have considered some lower-spec setup gamers for the launch of 2042.
Although gamers won't be charging through maps at 120FPS, with lower graphics settings applied, most players will be able to get a stable experience with the new title in the Battlefield series.
Minimum PC Requirements
The minimum PC requirements for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Memory: 4GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
If you aren't able to match the minimum spec for the game on PC, it will be available on the aforementioned PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The Series S is a cheaper digital-only version of the Series X, available as a cheaper gaming choice for around £249.99.
Recommended PC Requirements
The recommended PC requirements for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
- Memory: 16GB
- Video Memory: 8GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
