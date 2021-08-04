Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ronda Rousey has slammed WWE fans and blamed them partially for the recent release of Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt was released from WWE over the weekend, much to the surprise of many, with his last appearance coming in April earlier this year following the conclusion of his long-standing feud with Randy Orton, as well as Alexa Bliss.

The 34-year-old joined the company back in 2009 and had quite a successful stint there. He won the WWE Championship, the WWE Universal Championship twice, the RAW Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Wyatt also won the WWE Year-End award in 2019 for being the Best Male Wrestler of the Year.

Given how big a name and an attraction he was, it's quite surprising that he was released. WWE also released his real-life partner JoJo Offerman several months ago.

It's safe to say WWE fans in response haven't been best pleased with the decision to lose Wyatt, but former Superstar Rousey has pointed her finger at the fans themselves with a rather scathing tweet.

Rousey took to Twitter to slam WWE fans and went on to call them 'ungrateful idiots'.

Her tweet read: "I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first."

Rousey's tweet comes after the crowd at this week's episode of RAW chanted 'CM Punk' and, of course, 'We Want Wyatt.'

So it goes without saying that Rousey is calling out the hypocrisy of the WWE fans, who didn't truly appreciate Wyatt at all times whilst he was with the company.

Wyatt is yet to say anything as to what he wants to do next, and that is something fans will be looking forward to hearing.

There hasn't been any links to AEW as of yet, but given that there have been WWE stalwarts who have signed for them, the possibility of Wyatt joining them isn't exactly slim.

