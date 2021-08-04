Sky Brown: How Olympic skateboarder became Team GB’s youngest ever medallist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Brown has made history in Tokyo after becoming Great Britain's youngest ever Olympic medallist.

At just 13 years of age, the youngster showed the world what she's made of with a stunning performance in the women's park skateboarding final.

On her debut at the Games, Brown scored 56.47 to place third and win Team GB's first medal in the event.

The teenager's story is remarkable, and one that will surely inspire young girls for generations.

Who is Sky Brown?

Brown is currently the youngest professional skateboarder in the world. She has competed across the globe in the likes of Australia and the US to establish herself as one of, if not the biggest up and coming names in the skateboarding world.

The teen was born in Miyazaki, Japan but opted to represent Great Britain – her father's nation – on the international stage. The family currently lives in California where Brown has access to an abundance of skating facilities and enjoys her other hobby, surfing.

Brown's bronze medal win is not just one for the history books for Great Britain, but a huge personal milestone for the rider.

In 2020, she suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a ramp during training, leaving her with multiple skull fractures as well as a broken wrist and hand. Her father admitted his daughter was lucky to be alive – now just a year later she is an Olympic medallist.

Brown has also met and trained with Tony Hawk, who boldly said: "She could definitely be one of the best female skaters ever, if not one of the best, well-rounded skaters ever, regardless of gender."

How did Sky Brown get into the Olympics?

Brown turned 13 just before the Tokyo Olympics started, meaning she was still just 12 years of age when she was on track to qualify for the Games.

Despite missing the Olympic qualifier earlier this year, she earned her place on the roster thanks to her world ranking. Brown is currently the world number three and is the youngest rider inside the top 40.

She competed in Tokyo alongside fellow Brit Bombette Martin, who just missed out on a spot in the final.

How did Sky Brown win bronze at the Olympics?

Brown got off to a sticky start in the preliminary rounds of the women's skateboarding event, finishing outside of the top five in the first two heats. However, she pulled it back with a first place finish in heat three and second in the last round.

Eight riders then made it into the park skateboarding final. After wowing the officials and the supporters back home, Brown notched an impressive 56.47 points, earning her a bronze medal finish behind Japanese duo Kokona Hiraki (59.04) and winner Sakura Yosozumi (60.09).

In a heartwarming interview, Brown looked absolutely delighted with herself as she held her bronze medal tight and beamed from ear to ear.

"This is insane, it's incredible. It feels unreal – I'm blessed," the teen gushed. "I was definitely bummed that I fell twice but it made the last one [trick] feel even better. All the girls are ripping it, it was insane. It was a super sick final."

