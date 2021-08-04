Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another busy night of WWE NXT last night coming off the back of Samoa Joe having his in-ring return confirmed and Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez last week.

Hit Row def. Legado del Fantasma via disqualification

The bad blood was evident from the start as Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma were brawling from the opening bell. Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis were working in harmony, but Santos Escobar sprang into action to create a distraction that set up Joaquin Wilde to go on the offensive.

With the human wrecking ball running rampant, Escobar came crashing in with a steel chair attack that allowed chaos to truly break out.

Ridge Holland def. Ikemen Jero

Ridge Holland made his shocking return last week as Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan threw down against Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher. Tonight on NXT, the bruising Superstar put Ikemen Jiro in his sights and put on a punishing display with a crushing PowerSlam to cap off the win.

Roderick Strong def. Bobby Fish

Two former teammates unloaded their animosity in a brutal, personal showdown. Bobby Fish had the early momentum, as he brought the fight to Roderick Strong. Strong dug deep with his incredible endurance and hit a jumping knee and a debilitating Backbreaker to shut the door.

Grizzled Young Veterans def. LA Knight & Cameron Grimes

LA Knight & his butler Cameron Grimes attempted to put their differences aside for an unlikely alliance against Grizzled Young Veterans. As Grimes fought valiantly toward his partner, LA Knight exited to leave his butler all by his lonesome. James Drake & Zack Gibson showed no sympathy, as the duo teamed up for a Ticket to Mayhem to close out their opponents

Trey Baxter def. Joe Gacy – First Round NXT Breakout Tournament

A clash of styles saw Joe Gacy’s power go head-to-head with Trey Baxter’s aerial attacks. Baxter got rolling with four consecutive high-flying assaults on a stunned Gacy.

Despite the powerful newcomer’s rally, Baxter capitalized with a 450 Stomp to punch his ticket to the NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinals.

Karrion Kross again provoked Samoa Joe

With NXT security attempting to intervene, the NXT Champion got under the skin of his WWE NXT TakeOver 36 opponent.

Johnny Gargano def. Dexter Lumis – Love Her or Lose Her Match

Love was on the line when Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis went to war for the future of Indi Hartwell. Lumis and Hartwell couldn’t help but lock eyes throughout, but Johnny Wrestling was quick to take advantage when he could.

Lumis nearly had the pin late, but Gargano promised Hartwell he was looking for out for her own good with one final DDT to secure the pin. As The Way exited, Indi proved Hartwell wants what the heart wants and rushed back for a passionate kiss with Lumis.

