FIFA 22 Pro Clubs: You can now create your own female players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA has announced users will be able to play as women in FIFA 22’s Pro Clubs mode.

FIFA players will be able to create and customise a female virtual pro for the first time in the game’s history. They will then be able to use the player during Pro Clubs, an online mode where 11v11 matches are contested. As a result, mixed teams of female and male players will be available for the first time ever.

Female players were only previously available through women’s international teams or FIFA Street-style Volta mode.

Read More: FIFA 22: Release Date, Trailer, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA fans have praised the decision, with one Twitter user writing: "Awesome to see this!" Women’s football content creator James Lewis applauded the move but pointed out women’s domestic leagues were still absent from the game. Users are still unable to play as teams in the Women’s Super League or National Women’s Super League on FIFA.

"This is a good step but we need women’s club games on there," Lewis said.

The Pro Clubs update is the latest move EA has made to make FIFA more inclusive. Former Arsenal and England defender Alex Scott was announced last month as the game’s first-ever English-speaking female commentator.

"Happy to finally share the news that I joined the FIFA family and will be commentating for #FIFA22," Scott wrote on Instagram.

"This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world. It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally. It’s an honour to be part of the FIFA gaming institution, alongside some of my brilliant presenting colleagues.

"Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last. I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from @easportsfifa and the football community as a whole… ‘EA sports we’re in the game!'"

Scott represented Arsenal and England during an illustrious playing career. She has since become a regular pundit on BBC Sport, BT Sport and Sky Sports. The 36-year-old was recently named the new host of Football Focus, replacing Dan Walker.

FIFA 22 be launched across PlayStation, Xbox and PC on October 1st across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Pre-orders will be available from September 27th.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming edition of FIFA can be read here.

News Now - Sport News