Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaker spots hidden message in Season 5 poster

Call of Duty: Vanguard could be announced in the next coming days after a hidden message was spotted in an upcoming promotion.

For months now, leaks have been unveiled regarding the next title in the first-person shooting series, which is easily one of the biggest gaming titles in the industry at this time.

While Raven Software and Activision have focused primarily on advancing the successful battle royale franchise Warzone, they have previously incorporated Black Ops Cold War by providing a 1960s version of Verdansk.

So far, claims have been made online that suggest that footage had been spotted regarding what is coming up next, with suggestions that WW2 uniformed soldiers and the German KAR 98 rifle, used during the early 1940s, was also seen.

While rumours suggest that the developers could be about to do the same thing with the next game, it appears that they are now dropping subtle hints which certain people have spotted.

Call of Duty Vanguard confirmed?

Thanks to Tom Henderson, he pointed out something within the newly introduced Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 poster that a lot of us missed.

Subtly displayed in the background, Japanese text can be identified in its typical vertical format. You might think there is not much meaning to this. But actually, there is.

The leaker highlighted that this text actually translates to "Vanguard Coming," all but confirming that the next Call of Duty title has, pretty much, been confirmed.

With the new season of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone set to be released by 12th August 2021 at the latest, we could get the world first reveal of Vanguard as well.

Watch this space, gamers. Something huge is on the horizon.

