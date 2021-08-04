Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mika Hakkinen has described the Hungarian Grand Prix as a potential turning point in the F1 title race, with Lewis Hamilton now leading the Drivers' standings.

The Hungaroring was the latest backdrop for another dramatic chapter in the campaign, with mixed weather conditions providing for a great race that eventually saw Esteban Ocon emerge victorious ahead of Sebastian Vettel - though it would be Lewis Hamilton who took second after the Aston Martin driver was disqualified.

Indeed, that second place combined with Max Verstappen's ninth place finish after he suffered damage in the first corner crash caused by Valtteri Bottas has meant Lewis now leads the way, and Mika feels it could be turning point, as well as suggesting the coming races will favour Mercedes too:

"In my experience the World Championship can change in one weekend, so while there is a long way to go in the championship it feels like Hungary changed the 2021 season. The pressure is now on Red Bull Racing to respond, and with two of the next three Grands Prix on circuits Mercedes should be strong - Spa and Monza - it will not be easy," he said via Unibet.

"A race win in Silverstone and podium finish for Lewis Hamilton in Hungary have put him back in charge of the World Championship, while Max Verstappen's crash at the British Grand Prix has now been followed by a very difficult race and just two more championship points.

"It is too difficult to predict which team and driver combination will win the World Championship. In two weeks the balance has shifted and I think we are going to see plenty more changing fortunes in the second half of the season."

News Now - Sport News