Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8: Street Fighter skins announced

Epic Games has confirmed that they will be adding two more Street Fighter icons to Fortnite.

Fans have been enjoying Season 7, which sees an intergalactic takeover from a mysterious outer space army led by Doctor Slone, where players are tasked with suppressing the alien attack.

Chapter 2 Season 8 looks to be an even bigger release for Epic, with several new content elements being brought to the title.

Guile and Cammy

Both Ryu and Chun-Li were added in-game back in February, and the new Street Fighter skins will be available to purchase as of August 7th at 8 PM ET.

Cammy and Guile will have two variants, and Cammy will actually be available to play early as part of the Cammy Cup on August 5th.

The arrival of these new skins comes at a pretty busy time for Fornite. Bloodsport was added as a skin on Tuesday ahead of the cinema release for The Suicide Squad.

Epic also recently added a countdown clock for Ariana Grande’s upcoming concert series, which begins on August 6th at 6 PM ET.

Notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX also recently confirmed that the Walking Dead collaboration that Fortnite previously had back in December 2020 could be making an unexpected return to the franchise.

HYPEX broke the news back in July on social media:

"There's *supposed* to be another Walking Dead collab for the new season releasing next month. A glider is already in the works, and it looks like it will have torches/fire on it, and it's also probably why they didn't bring other iconic characters in the first collab.

"The glider effects been in the files for over a month btw it's nothing new; I just thought I'd tell the people who missed it."

It's not confirmed if more Street Fighter characters will be added to the game. However, there is a big range for Epic Games to consider, should they want to bring in the likes of M Bison.

