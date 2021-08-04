Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls set to finalise internal agreement with key figure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to make the perfect start to life in League One by picking up all three points on their travels this weekend in their clash with Charlton Athletic.

Whilst manager Darren Moore knows that his side will need to be on top-form in order to secure a positive result at The Valley, there is no reason why the Owls cannot go on to thrive under his guidance at this level.

Certainly no stranger to League One football, the 47-year-old led Doncaster Rovers to a relatively impressive ninth-place finish in this division during the 2019/20 season.

By using his previous experiences to his advantage, Moore may be able to inspire his players to reach new heights in the coming months.

Moore's decision to overhaul his squad this summer has resulted in the arrival of a host of fresh faces this summer.

George Byers became the latest player to seal a move to Wednesday yesterday as he was signed by the club on a permanent basis from Swansea City.

Ahead of the club's clash with Charlton, the Owls are now set to finalise an internal agreement with one of their players.

According to Football Insider, Sam Hutchinson has agreed a new deal with Wednesday which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old, who has played 177 games for the Owls in three separate spells, rejoined the club earlier this year following a short stint with Cypriot side Pafos FC.

Whilst he was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Championship, Hutchinson did manage to show glimpses of his ability during the 22 league appearances that he made last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Hutchinson knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Football League, this is unquestionably a wise move by Wednesday to tie him down to a longer deal.

Capable of playing as a central-midfielder as well as a central-defender, Hutchinson's versatility could prove to be a valuable asset for the Owls next season.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the Championship during the previous campaign, there is every chance that Hutchinson will end up thriving in a lower division for Wednesday.

Providing that the midfielder is able to maintain his fitness, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes on to become a key figure for Moore's side who will be determined to secure an immediate return to the second-tier in 2022.

