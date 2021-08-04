Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish is set to become the most expensive player in British football history by completing a £100 million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

The Daily Mail and other reliable sources are reporting that Grealish will be confirmed as a City player on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will undergo a medical in Manchester before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

There’s no doubt that a big part of Grealish will be sad to leave Villa, his boyhood team and the club of his heart.

But the England international can fulfil his huge potential under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and will have the opportunity to win the biggest trophies in club football.

Grealish, who further enhanced his status as a top Premier League winger last season, is currently one of the most popular footballers in England after helping Gareth Southgate’s reach side the Euro 2020 final this summer.

But it remains to be seen how Villa fans will react to Grealish’s decision to accept the move. Earlier this week, a group of supporters were filmed warning their captain that his career could be ruined by moving to City.

Grealish is a maverick who will provide Guardiola’s side with even more cutting edge in the final third of the pitch.

He is expected to be joined at the Etihad by England teammate Harry Kane, who is desperate to seal a move away from Tottenham before the transfer window closes.

Grealish wore his 'lucky boots' for play-off final

Villa fans will have so many fond memories of Grealish, including the day he scored the winning goal against rivals Birmingham City after being punched by a fan in 2019.

Two months after that incident, Grealish helped Villa seal promotion to the Premier League thanks to a 2-1 victory over Derby County at Wembley.

Villa’s captain played the full 90 minutes wearing his ‘lucky boots’, which were on the verge of falling apart!

Check out Grealish’s left boot.

Those are the sort of boots you’d play in as a kid after using them every day for a couple of years.

Asked why he was wearing such a beaten-up pair of boots, Grealish said after the match: “Well I came back from injury and obviously they weren’t like this, they were brand new.

“I got a few goals and a few assists and these are my lucky boots so I had to keep them.”

Grealish played 13 games in those boots, winning 11 and drawing the other two.

He also scored this magnificent goal against Rotherham while wearing them…

Wonder if he’ll be tempted to bust them out for his Man City debut…

