Warzone Season 5: Cinematic Trailer Has Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 is on its way and the cinematic trailer for the new Call of Duty season has been released by developers Treyarch.

The battle royale game will not be the only part of Call of Duty releasing a new season, as season 5 of Black Ops Cold War will also be coming out at the same time.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Latest News, Release Date, Roadmap, Zombies, Maps, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

We were treated to a Warzone trailer last week, but only a teaser which left a lot more questions than answers in the 30 second clip.

Read More: Warzone Season 5: First Teaser Trailer Has Been Revealed

The new cinematic trailer has got many very excited for the new season and has also given us some clues as to what we can expect to arrive in Verdansk.

Read More: Warzone Season 5: Release date, time, leaks, guns, battle pass and everything you need to know

Cinematic Trailer Has Been Revealed for Warzone Season 5

There have been some rumours and leaks on social media over the past few days suggesting that the Tec-9s would be one of the new weapons coming to the game, and it looks like these leaks were right as you can see them being used in the video.

Meanwhile, a lot of the cinematic trailer shows someone we haven’t seen before, and this has led many to believe that this woman is a brand new operator that players will be able to use in Verdansk. For now though, no other details are known about her.

The trailer is over two minutes long and for those who want to see it, all you have to do is scroll down below to watch it.

The fact that this has been released by Treyarch suggests that we will be treated to a lot more content in the next few days.

Ideally, Treyarch will confirm some of the new weapons returning to the game, as well as what will be in the battle pass.

Call of Duty put a lot of time and effort into their new seasons and hopefully this means that the COD community will be treated to a great new season.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News