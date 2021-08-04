Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is planning on holding the SummerSlam pay-per-view later this month at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the company is reportedly worried that those plans could change.

According to a report from Body Slam, WWE is worried that the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US may mean that large gatherings aren't permitted, meaning SummerSlam may have to be held at the ThunderDome again.

The report notes that people within WWE expect to have to return to the ThunderDome or the Performance Center within the next few weeks:

While speaking with sources within WWE, I was told that internally WWE expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center, or another venue for their ThunderDome gimmick within a couple of weeks.

The worry is that the move back to the ThunderDome could happen before SummerSlam, within WWE reportedly not expecting to still be on the road within the next month:

Additionally, sources stated to me that the feeling internally is that SummerSlam can/will be cancelled. The feeling is that the company fully expects that they will not be on the road in four weeks time, as there is concern about “how they will be able to proceed in a non-contained environment.”

It's worth noting that based on their promotion for SummerSlam, it seems as if WWE is still very much intending on holding the marquee pay-per-view in Las Vegas, but it's not too surprising to hear that contingency plans are being put into place if that cannot happen.

This will obviously come as a major blow to WWE, who were hoping to put the days of the ThunderDome behind them with the return to pre-COVID touring from SmackDown on July 16.

For more updates on this constantly evolving situation over the coming days and weeks, stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

