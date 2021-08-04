Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's been a lot written following a classic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and a bunch of the headlines were rightly grabbed by Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton for their epic duel over 11 laps towards the end of the race.

Two modern greats and two champions of the sport, it's always fun when such class drivers go wheel-to-wheel and Alonso clearly took great joy out of preventing Hamilton getting through for so long, as he helped protect Estaban Ocon for enough of the race so that the Frenchman could go and claim his first ever F1 victory.

Indeed, had Alonso only managed to keep Hamilton back for a few laps, the Merc man surely would have had the pace to close on Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel and then Ocon to take victory, but with Fernando's intervention the Briton could only make one more place - that of Sainz - after clearing the first Alpine.

The battle has lent itself to plenty of memes and hilarious jokes since, too, with Mercedes joining in the fun with their own as they based it on WWE, which Alonso himself clearly enjoyed on Twitter too:

The respect for the battle and the skill involved has been evident to see and it's great that all parties involved have enjoyed it.

Hopefully, Alpine can continue improving for next season and we can see both Ocon and Alonso involved more at the front.

