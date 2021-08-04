Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Boxing Careers Compared

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the boxing world were shocked after finding out that Errol Spence Jr and Manny Pacquiao would be fighting each other, so we have compared their illustrious careers.

It was understandable to see many surprised faces as Pacquaio is now 42 years old and hasn’t stepped inside the ring since 2019.

Meanwhile, Spence Jr was due to be fighting Terence Crawford before the WBO ordered for the Welterweight champion to fight Shawn Porter instead.

Despite all these fights changes last minute, we are still due for a great bout when Pacquaio and Spence Jr enter the ring this month.

The welterweight division has provided some great spectacles over the last few years, and the division is getting stronger and stronger.

Here is a comparison of Pacquiao and Spence Jr’s boxing careers:

Manny Pacquiao Career Stats

Fights: 71

Wins: 62

Losses: 7

Draws: 2

Win By KO: 39

With Pacquiao now in his 40’s it is no shock to see him involved in so many fights. What is so impressive is the fact that he has managed to win so many of these fights and only lose seven times.

He has been a truly great fighter in the boxing world and he is currently the only boxer in history to have won 12 major world titles in eight different weight divisions.

Errol Spence Jr Career Stats

Fights: 27

Wins: 27

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Win By KO: 21

Errol Spence Jr is arguably in his prime, and the fact that he is undefeated in his career so far emphasises that he is one of the best in the welterweight division at the moment.

It is also very impressive to see that he has managed 21 knockouts. The unified welterweight champion will want to beat Pacquiao in order to get what he feels like is his deserved fight against Crawford.

After looking at the stats of the two, it highlights how entertaining this boxing match is going to be and no doubt the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be full when the two meet.

