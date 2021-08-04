Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While last summer saw big names such as Diogo Jota and Thiago arrive at Liverpool, it's been a quieter time of things so far.

Of course, the arrival of Ibrahima Konate earlier in the transfer window was still a sizeable investment but, having improved as the season went on last time out, the focus appears to be on clearing the squad before a potential refresh.

Indeed, The Daily Mirror claims Jurgen Klopp needs to start selling some of his non-homegrown players to create space in his squad ahead of new additions in order to meet Premier League rules.

Marko Grujic has already left but, with Liverpool having a fairly bloated squad, more need to follow the Serbian through the exit door.

Here's a look at the SIX players the club are reportedly trying to sell.

Sheyi Ojo

Farmed out on loan since making his first-team debut in 2015, selling Ojo wouldn't do too much for the non-homegrown problem but, after eight temporary spells away from Anfield, surely Ojo's career would benefit from a permanent exit soon.

Ben Davies

A strange signing in the first place.

Brought into Liverpool as the January transfer window prepared to shut earlier this year, Davies was seemingly set for a move to Celtic from Preston North End. Now, with all due respect to the Scottish giants, to suggest they and Liverpool - champions of England at the time - tend to shop in similar markets would be a stretch.

The defender has not made a competitive appearance since joining and has been strongly linked with a move to Sheffield United.

Nathaniel Phillips

The defender emerged as a cult-hero towards the end of last season.

After an injury crisis which saw Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ruled for significant portions of the campaign, the no-nonsense Nathaniel Phillips established himself as a stoic presence in their backline amid their late run to third place.

Still, with both van Dijk and Gomez returning to action and Konate to consider too, the likes of Brighton have been linked with a move.

Loris Karius

Yes, incredibly Loris Karius is STILL on the books at Liverpool.

Given all that's happened in his short career on Merseyside, it's hard to see a way back for the German, even as a back-up to Alisson Becker.

Returning after a loan to Union Berlin last season, Karius really does need to end the Liverpool chapter of his career as soon as possible.

Xherdan Shaqiri

As good as Xherdan Shaqiri quite clearly is after a storied career that has seen him win the Champions League twice, he just never looks likely to be a starter at Anfield.

With a contract running until the summer of 2023, now represents the last real chance to sell the Swiss for a considerable fee before his value starts to decline.

Divock Origi

Let's end this madness.

The longer Divock Origi goes on making ineffective substitute appearances for Liverpool, the harder it is to remember him solely as the cult-hero who scored in famous games against Barcelona and Everton, as well as in the Champions League final.

For the sake of his own career, the Belgian needs to leave for pastures new.

