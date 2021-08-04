Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Chris Hughton eyeing up swoop for Championship man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be hoping to bring a feel-good factor back to the City Ground this season following what was an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign for the club.

A lack of consistency throughout the season resulted in the Reds slumping to a 17th place finish in the Championship.

Whilst Hughton has been handed the opportunity to stamp his own authority on the club's squad this summer, progress in terms of transfer recruitment has been incredibly slow.

After sealing a deal for American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath last month, Forest would have been hoping to back up this particular move by adding some more fresh faces to their current crop of players.

However, with the Reds set to face Coventry City on Sunday, Hughton has yet to make any progress in his pursuit of potential targets.

Although it is important to point out that there is still plenty of time to make moves, Forest cannot afford to dwell as they could end up missing out on players.

Ahead of his side's showdown with the Sky Blues, Hughton has been linked with a player who featured regularly in the Championship last season.

According to Berkshire Live, Forest are reportedly keeping tabs on Thomas Holmes' situation at Reading ahead of a potential swoop.

Whilst the Reds have yet to submit a bid for the 21-year-old, they are keeping a close eye on him.

Holmes was reportedly offered fresh terms by Reading earlier this summer but he has yet to commit his future to the club.

If the defender continues to keep his options open, the Royals may consider cashing in on him as his current contract is set to expire next year.

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Holmes made 39 appearances for Reading in the Championship last season, Forest could potentially find it difficult to convince their league rivals to part ways with the defender.

However, if the Reds can somehow get a deal over the line, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Hughton.

As well as illustrating that he is capable of operating as a full-back, Holmes managed to show glimpses of his undoubted talent in the Championship in a centre-back role by ranking in the top-six at the Madejski Stadium for blocks (0.3 per game), clearances (2.6 per game) and interceptions (1.1 per game, as per WhoScored).

Whilst it is safe to say that the Reading man is by no means the finished product, he may end up thriving under the guidance of Hughton who knows exactly what it takes to get the best out of a player at this level.

Transfer News LIVE: Xhaka staying at Arsenal, Chelsea's Lukaku bid rejected

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News