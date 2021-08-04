FIFA 22 Beta: Start date leaked with EA due to release codes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leaks online have highlighted a date on which the keenly anticipated FIFA 22 Beta test could take place.

The football video game series is currently one of the longest-running gaming franchises on the market as it is set to embark on its 29th year of production under the EA umbrella.

Each year, the developers have done what they can to evolve and bridge the gap between virtual gameplay to realism, with the series set to make its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with specific versions designed to accommodate them.

This is mainly down to their all-new HyperMotion technology, which they recently announced with some fanfare, and will only be available for those systems.

With gamers eager to their hands on FIFA 22, more information has been revealed online which could suggest when they can play the game for the first time.

FIFA 22 Beta Release Date

But now we may finally know when the beta for FIFA 22 will be released after weeks of online speculation. According to the infamous leaker FUTZone, the technical test will go live for players on Wednesday 11th August 2021.

Despite this, it was not specified what teams, stadiums or game modes will be available during this timeframe, and it is also unknown how long the beta will last.

That being said, gamers across the globe will be desperate to test their skills on FIFA 22 before it is released later in the year. Stay tuned for further announcements from EA over the coming days.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

