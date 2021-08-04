West Brom news: Fresh update emerges regarding in-demand ace's Baggies future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the Championship later this week by producing an impressive performance against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Having stepped up their preparations for this particular showdown by coasting to a 4-0 victory over Birmingham City in their final pre-season friendly of the summer, the Baggies ought to be brimming with confidence.

Tasked with leading West Brom back to the Premier League, manager Valerien Ismael has bolstered his squad in recent weeks by signing Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke and Adam Reach who all possess a wealth of experience at Championship level.

The Frenchman has also had to cope with a great deal of transfer speculation surrounding one of his key players.

As a result of his impressive displays in the Premier League last season, Sam Johnstone has been heavily linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer.

Whilst West Ham United, Watford and Arsenal all emerged as potential suitors following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, the England international is still a Baggies player and could be about to return to the club's starting eleven later this month.

In a fresh update concerning Johnstone's future, it has been revealed that West Brom are looking to extend his stay.

According to The Athletic, the Baggies have entered talks with the goalkeeper over a new contract.

Johnstone's current deal with the club is set to expire next year and thus this particular transfer window represents the last opportunity that West Brom will get to secure a reasonable fee for him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how important Johnstone is to West Brom, it is hardly a surprise that they are looking to deter interest from elsewhere by offering him fresh terms.

Although the Baggies could receive a sizeable fee for the shot-stopper between now and the end of the transfer window, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement in such a short period of time.

Having made 181 appearances at Championship level during his career to date, Johnstone knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this division and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for West Brom next season.

Keeping this in mind, the Baggies ought to be doing everything in their power to convince him to commit his future to the club as he may be able to help them achieve an immediate return to the Premier League in 2022.

