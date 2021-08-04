Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao takes on undefeated American Errol Spence Jr when he steps back into the boxing ring in Las Vegas on August 21.



The legendary 'Pac Man' has not fought for more than two years since his decision win against Keith Thurman Jr.

Spence Jr was given the nod over bitter rival Terence Crawford to face Pacquiao in his comeback fight, and the 31-year-old will present a challenge for the Filipino senator like no other.

While all eyes will be on Pacquiao and Spence Jr, there are plenty of other intriguing bouts to keep boxing fans entertained until the main event.

The undercard also features at least two title fights, including the WBA 'Super' welterweight title and the WBC-ABC featherweight title.

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Full Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr undercard

Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) vs Fabian Maidana (18-1, 13 KOs) - WBA 'Super' welterweight title

Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) vs Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs)

Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) vs Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) - for WBC-ABC featherweight title

What time will Manny Pacquiao be fighting?

The main event ring walk is expected around 5am BST.

However, this is subject to change, due to the nature of the show.

What are the current odds?

Manny Pacquiao - 13/8

Draw - 18/1

Errol Spence Jr - 4/9

(Odds courtesy of Betfair)

The fight will be shown live on FOX SPORTS PPV with their broadcast starting at 2am BST.

A price has not yet been determined.

Read more: Dana White hopes Vitor Belfort 'viciously' knocks out Oscar De La Hoya

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: How much is Pacquiao's net worth?

News Now - Sport News