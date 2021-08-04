David Ornstein reveals Manchester City are "on the verge" of record-breaking transfer deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are closing in on completing a deal to sign Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Grealish?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that City are on the brink of finalising a £100m deal for Grealish.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Ornstein wrote: "Manchester City on verge of agreeing deal with Aston Villa to sign Jack Grealish for £100m. If everything goes to plan 25yo will finalise personal terms, take medical & complete move. Most expensive signing in British history."

The Football Terrace brings you the latest news on Lautaro Martinez's potential move to Arsenal...

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Jack Grealish joining Man City?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that this week would be crucial for City's hopes of signing Grealish, as Villa have offered their prized asset a new contract in a bid to keep him at the club.

Romano said: “They know that this week they need to take a decision for Grealish because if they are not closing on Grealish this week maybe the player will go to sign a new contract with Aston Villa.

“So, Aston Villa offered Jack Grealish a new contract. They are prepared to keep the player at the club, to offer him this important contract, to have him sign this new contract but Manchester City are still confident. They are still working on Grealish.

“Timing is key in this deal but they are still working on it and they are still confident on Jack Grealish. So, in the coming days I think we will have the final answer on the Jack Grealish deal but this week will be so important to see what happens for Grealish.”

Has this been a frustrating transfer window for City so far?

Arguably it has been.

While City have watched their local rivals Manchester United wrap up the signing of Jadon Sancho, and agree a deal for Raphael Varane, they have been unable to add to their squad thus far.

Although they won the league last season, they won't want to stagnate this year and that may have been a concern as they have struggled to strengthen their ranks. However, things could be about to change, as they close in on completing a move for Grealish.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

What would Grealish add to City's starting XI?

If Grealish does move to City, he may well be battling for a starting berth with Raheem Sterling on the left wing. That was the case at Euro 2020, with Gareth Southgate choosing to start Sterling ahead of the Villa man.

Sterling showed last season that he holds the edge over Grealish when it comes to finding the target as he scored 10 league goals, while Grealish netted six times.

However, Grealish may add more creativity to Guardiola's team. Last term, he ranked above Sterling in the Premier League when it came to assists (10 to 7), and key passes per match (3.1 to 1.3), as per WhoScored.

If Guardiola prefers Grealish's ability to create chances, then he may get the nod over his England teammate more often than not in 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News