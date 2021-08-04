Valorant: shroud pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Once shroud had officially announced his retirement as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, he found a huge following on Twitch, gaming on Valorant.

However, long time fans of the pro gamer had hoped he would re-enter the competitive scene, and now the former Counter-Strike Pro has entered the competitive world of Riot Games' FPS game.

shroud entered his first competition in Valorant in July 2021. Despite the team's strong start, defeating Damn I Love Fwogs 2-0 in the round of 128, they would fall to EZ5 in the round of 64, losing 2-0.

The former CS:GO professional player continues to be a hugely popular streamer on Twitch and has indicated that he plans to compete more on the international Valorant scene.

Here are the full settings that shroud uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

DPI- 450

Sensitivity - 0.78

eDPI - 351

Hz - 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Keyboard Binds

Walk - L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon - 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1 - E

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Q

Jump - Space Bar / Mouse Down

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C

Use Object - F

Equip Spike - 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X

Crosshair

Color - Cyan

Outlines - On / 1 / 1

Center Dot - Off

Inner Lines - 1 / 10 / 1 / 4

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / On

Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered - Off

Minimap Size - 1.004

Minimap Zoom - 0.951

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Show Map Region Names - Never

shroud Video Settings

Monitor - ALIENWARE AW2721D

Display Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 2560x1440

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Graphics Quality

Card - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

Material Quality - High

Texture Quality - High

Detail Quality - High

UI Quality - Low

Vignette - Off

VSync - Off

Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering - 8x

Improve Clarity - On

Bloom - Off

Distortion - Off

First Person Shadows - On

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

Check out some of the highlights from the former Counter-Stike pro here:

