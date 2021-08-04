Valorant: shroud pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
Once shroud had officially announced his retirement as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, he found a huge following on Twitch, gaming on Valorant.
However, long time fans of the pro gamer had hoped he would re-enter the competitive scene, and now the former Counter-Strike Pro has entered the competitive world of Riot Games' FPS game.
shroud entered his first competition in Valorant in July 2021. Despite the team's strong start, defeating Damn I Love Fwogs 2-0 in the round of 128, they would fall to EZ5 in the round of 64, losing 2-0.
The former CS:GO professional player continues to be a hugely popular streamer on Twitch and has indicated that he plans to compete more on the international Valorant scene.
Here are the full settings that shroud uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- DPI- 450
- Sensitivity - 0.78
- eDPI - 351
- Hz - 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Keyboard Binds
- Walk - L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon - 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1 - E
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Q
- Jump - Space Bar / Mouse Down
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C
- Use Object - F
- Equip Spike - 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X
Crosshair
- Color - Cyan
- Outlines - On / 1 / 1
- Center Dot - Off
- Inner Lines - 1 / 10 / 1 / 4
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / On
Radar
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap Size - 1.004
- Minimap Zoom - 0.951
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Never
shroud Video Settings
- Monitor - ALIENWARE AW2721D
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 2560x1440
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
Graphics Quality
- Card - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- Material Quality - High
- Texture Quality - High
- Detail Quality - High
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 8x
- Improve Clarity - On
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- First Person Shadows - On
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
Check out some of the highlights from the former Counter-Stike pro here:
