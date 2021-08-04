Xbox Game Pass (August 2021): All Games coming and leaving this month
Microsoft has confirmed which games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service during August 2021.
Several new titles are being added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, which already offers a huge amount of gaming content from EA, Ubisoft, Indie developers and Microsoft themselves.
Major games, such as Gears 5, The Ascent and Forza Horizon 4 are already available/have been available in the past on Ultimate for less than £12 a month.
Xbox Game Pass August 2021
Here are the titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2021:
- Curse of the Dead Gods (Dead Cells Update) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5
- Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5
- Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5
- Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5
- Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5
- Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5
- Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – August 5
- Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 12
- Hades (Consoles, PC, Cloud) – August 13
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17
- Twelve Minutes (Consoles, PC, Cloud) – August 19
- Psychonauts 2 (Consoles, PC, Cloud) – August 25
Read More: Xbox Game Pass: GTA 5 being removed from service
Xbox Games Leaving Game Pass August 2021
Although some heavy hitters, such as Hades and Psychonauts 2 will be heading to the Game Pass service in August, there will also be some major titles that are being removed during the month.
Here are the titles that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2021:
- Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) - Leaving August 8th
- Ape Out (PC) - Leaving August 15th
- Crossing Souls (PC) - Leaving August 15th
- Darksiders Genesis (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Leaving August 15th
- Don’t Starve (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Leaving August 15th
- Final Fantasy VII (Console and PC) - Leaving August 15th
- Train Sim World 2020 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Leaving August 15th
Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon
Microsoft has also confirmed that the following titles will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service over the next few months:
- Aragami 2 – September 17th
- Sable – September 23th
- Back 4 Blood – October 12th
- Age of Empires 4 – October 28th
- Forza Horizon 5 – November 9th
- Shredders – December
- Halo Infinite – Fall 2021
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News