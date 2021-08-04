Xbox Game Pass (August 2021): All Games coming and leaving this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Microsoft has confirmed which games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service during August 2021.

Several new titles are being added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, which already offers a huge amount of gaming content from EA, Ubisoft, Indie developers and Microsoft themselves.

Major games, such as Gears 5, The Ascent and Forza Horizon 4 are already available/have been available in the past on Ultimate for less than £12 a month.

Xbox Game Pass August 2021

Here are the titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2021:

Curse of the Dead Gods (Dead Cells Update) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5

Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5

Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 12

Hades (Consoles, PC, Cloud) – August 13

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17

Twelve Minutes (Consoles, PC, Cloud) – August 19

Psychonauts 2 (Consoles, PC, Cloud) – August 25

Xbox Games Leaving Game Pass August 2021

Although some heavy hitters, such as Hades and Psychonauts 2 will be heading to the Game Pass service in August, there will also be some major titles that are being removed during the month.

Here are the titles that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) - Leaving August 8th

Ape Out (PC) - Leaving August 15th

Crossing Souls (PC) - Leaving August 15th

Darksiders Genesis (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Leaving August 15th

Don’t Starve (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Leaving August 15th

Final Fantasy VII (Console and PC) - Leaving August 15th

Train Sim World 2020 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Leaving August 15th

Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon

Microsoft has also confirmed that the following titles will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service over the next few months:

Aragami 2 – September 17th

Sable – September 23th

Back 4 Blood – October 12th

Age of Empires 4 – October 28th

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9th

Shredders – December

Halo Infinite – Fall 2021

