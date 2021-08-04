Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bukayo Saka was one of England's many heroes at Euro 2020 this summer.

The teenage sensation started three games at the tournament, including the last-16 tie against Germany and the semi-final versus Denmark.

Saka performed brilliantly whenever he was called upon by Gareth Southgate and it was a real shame that his penalty miss resulted in defeat to Italy in the final.

In the aftermath of that game, the 19-year-old was sadly targeted with racial abuse by a small minority of people.

But the majority of the footballing world rallied around the talented youngster, with thousands of heartfelt messages showing support for him.

Arsenal were keen to highlight just how much Saka is adored by fans when he returned to the club on Wednesday afternoon.

The club posted footage of the winger being shown a huge wall of messages from supporters and the player's reaction really was heartwarming.

Take a look at the wholesome video here...

Video: Saka's reaction to love from Arsenal fans

You just love to see it.

"How do I even say thank you for all of this?" Saka says towards the end of video, just to make the whole moment that much more wholesome.

The Arsenal man will now be desperate to get back to doing what he does best - thriving in football games at the very highest level.

Saka was one of the Gunners' star performers last season, netting seven goals and contributing 10 assists in all competitions.

He's a superstar in the making and it was no surprise at all to see him included in Southgate's squad for Euro 2020.

Saka is going to be a key player for both Arsenal and England in the coming years and the scary thing for defenders is that he's likely to get much, much better.

