Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Retired UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally reacted to last week’s toxic tweet posted by Conor McGregor, aimed at the passing of Khabib’s father Abdulmanap.

McGregor has never held back from posting rude or offensive comments, but his recent tweet has seen many fans, fighters and commentators quick to condemn him for finally crossing the line.

The latest drama began after Khabib sent a tweet congratulating Dustin Poirier for his defeat of McGregor at UFC 264, hosted in July of this year.

Khabib’s comment included the line ‘good always defeats evil’ which irked the Irish fighter, and McGregor retorted ‘covid is good and father is evil?’ clearly mocking the recent death of Khabib’s father.

Khabib lost his father Abdulmanap in July 2020 after health complications related to covid. Due to the trauma and pain of the loss and honouring a promise he gave to his mother, Khabib retired as an undefeated MMA champion in October 2020.

Despite his retirement, there have been constant calls for his return with McGregor particularly vocal in trying to tempt the Dagestan Eagle back into the Octagon.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has aimed hateful words towards Khabib and other fighters, but previous to his latest outburst, many had sympathised with The Notorious after his recent horrific injury which caused his latest loss to Poirier.

Sadly, after his new nasty tweet, few are left willing to defend him.

McGregor was quick to delete his evil comment, but not before it was seen, shared and retweeted by 1,000s of angry supporters, making headlines and stirring a lot of hate towards him. McGregor also removed earlier tweets sending condolences to the Nurmagomedov family for their loss.

Khabib had remained silent on the issue until a recent TMZ Sports interview where he was asked whether McGregor had crossed the line with his tweet. Khabib responded “I think so,” and went on to label the post as being “terrible.”

News Now - Sport News