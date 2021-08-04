Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Impressive Seer skin released for Prime gamers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Apex Legends are releasing exclusive content for Prime Gaming players to celebrate the introduction of the game's newest legend.

Respawn Entertainment recently released the eagerly anticipated 10th season of their first-person shooter and players are already getting snuck to the array of new content and changes that have been implemented.

Seer was recently announced as the latest edition to the collection of characters that are causing carnage around the Apex maps and fighting to be the last person standing in this action-packed battle royale franchise.

However, more content is on offer to those that play Apex on a specific platform in what is a whole new way for players to get hold of some of their favourite gaming titles.

Seer Skin for Prime Gamers

Exclusively for Prime Gaming players, a new skin will be available for Seer in the form of a black and white chequered outfit.

Thanks to Shrugtal, the cosmetic will be called "Check Me Out," and it is not likely to benefit any in-game abilities that Seer possesses.

It is an interesting way to tempt players to game via Amazon/s newest gaming platform, which could become a key avenue in coming years due to the company's vast growth over the past 18 months.

Whether it is a plausible method, remains to be seen at this stage. But offering gamers freebies at the start of Season 10 is an easy way to get players interesting in Amazon gaming.

