Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a return to Chelsea.

The Telegraph report that the Belgian goal machine will agree to a move back to west London if the Blues meet Inter Milan's valuation of him.

That's believed to be around £100 million and if Chelsea pay close to or slightly more than that nine-figure sum, Lukaku will become one of the most expensive footballers in history.

So, we have to ask the question; is the 28-year-old really worth that much?

Well, in the current market, you'd have to say he is. After an average spell at Manchester United, Lukaku has reclaimed his place among the best players on the planet since joining Inter Milan in 2019.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea update | Football Terrace

Over the past two seasons, Belgium's record scorer has found the back of the net with frightening regularity.

In fact, only four players have netted more goals in Europe's top five leagues than Lukaku in that timeframe - and two of them are named Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Let's take a look at the numbers from the top goal-getters on the continent since 2019/20 ...

The 12 players with the most league goals since the start of 2019/20

ENTER GIVEAWAY

12. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 40 goals

2019/20: 13 goals (German Bundesliga only)

2020/21: 27 goals

11. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 40 goals

2019/20: 12 goals

2020/21: 28 goals

10. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 41 goals

2019/20: 18 goals

2020/21: 23 goals

9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 41 goals

2019/20: 19 goals

2020/21: 22 goals

8. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 41 goals

2019/20: 18 goals

2020/21: 23 goals

7. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 44 goals

2019/20: 21 goals

2020/21: 23 goals

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 45 goals

2019/20: 18 goals

2020/21: 27 goals

5. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 47 goals

2019/20: 23 goals

2020/21: 24 goals

4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 55 goals

2019/20: 25 goals

2020/21: 30 goals

3. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 56 goals

2019/20: 36 goals

2020/21: 20 goals

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 60 goals

2019/20: 31 goals

2020/21: 29 goals

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 75 goals

2019/20: 34 goals

2020/21: 41 goals

Not bad, Romelu.

Of course, the Belgian's record pales in comparison to Lewandowski's, with the Bayern man's haul of 75 in just two seasons a truly extraordinary accomplishment.

But Lukaku is still mixing it with the very best in terms of goalscoring and he also registered 10 assists in Serie A action in 2020/21.

He's world-class these days and that's not up for debate.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News