Katarina Johnson-Thompson out of Olympics after dramatic 200m injury

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been forced to withdraw from the Olympic heptathlon after suffering a right calf injury in the 200m.

The reigning world champion has battled with injury problems all year and barely competed in 2021, but won the 110m hurdles in the first stage of the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old was in fifth heading into the 200m, having struggled in the high-jump and finished 15th in the shot put. However, the chance of claiming a medal still appeared to be on the cards.

The Brit started the race quickly, but then pulled up and fell over as she headed towards the straight.

Visibly in pain, medical staff rushed onto the track to help Johnson-Thompson, but the heptathlete showed true character to refuse being taken off in a wheelchair and hobble to the finish.

Johnson-Thompson did not speak to the media following the incident but has now confirmed her withdrawal from the competition.

This heartbreak for the British star is yet another cruel blow for Team GB, who have already seen both Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Gemili pull out with injuries.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News