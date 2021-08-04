Tamyra Mensah-Stock: Olympic weightlifter reveals where prize money is going after historic gold

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Even in the closing days of the Tokyo Olympics, records continue to be broken, and history is made.

On Wednesday, Tamyra Mensah-Stock wrote her own piece of history by becoming the first black woman to win a gold medal in Olympic wrestling.

The 28-year-old added another medal to Team USA's tally after beating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in the freestyle wrestling final.

After beating Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova by 10-4 in the semi-final, Mensah-Stock progressed into the grand final before going on to become just the second ever American to win gold.

The 2019 world champion added her first Olympic gold to her medal tally and wrote her name in the history books.

"It feels amazing," Mensah-Stock said after her emphatic win. "I love representing the US, I freaking love living there."

Her achievement is astonishing but Mensah-Stock's mentality is equally as impressive. After receiving praise on social media for her infectious personality, the Olympic wrestling champion stole the hearts of the world by revealing what she would be doing with her prize money.

“I wanted to give my mom $30,000 so she can get a food truck. It’s her dream,” she said. “My mom’s getting her food truck! She’s going to have a little cooking business."

We're pretty sure Mensah-Stock's mother's dream came true when she watched her daughter win an Olympic gold medal, but she will certainly be happy to live out another.

