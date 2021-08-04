Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison 'wouldn't say no' to a move to Arsenal, a source tells GIVEMESPORT's Tom Ward.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

According to reports, the Gunners are keen to bring Maddison to the Emirates this summer as manager Mikel Arteta starts to rebuild his squad for next season in the hope of bringing some silverware back to Islington.

However, Arsenal will almost certainly have to stump up the funds for the talented 24-year-old midfielder, an insider says.

Maddison, according to a source close to the attacking midfielder, is reportedly considering his options as he wants to work his way back into England manager Gareth Southgate's plans in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"The feeling inside the club is he wouldn't say no to a move," the source told GIVEMESPORT.

"Maddison has friends in London and believes Arsenal would be best suited to fulfilling his ambitions of playing for England on a regular basis.

Transfer News LIVE: Man City close on Grealish deal, Xhaka staying at Arsenal

"However, Leicester are in no rush to sell him, and as such, are holding out for a significant fee.

"As it stands, it's looking unlikely they will accept a player swap deal, as their recruitment strategy is so strong, and they have no interest in any of the players Arsenal have offered so far."

Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal ADVANCES! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

What would James Maddison add to Arsenal's starting XI?

Touted as an "excellent" playmaker known for his sublime touch, dribbling ability, technique, quick thinking, vision and range of passing, the right-footed Maddison would be a perfect replacement for the freshly-departed Martin Odegaard, who recently returned to his parent club Real Madrid following the end of his loan spell.

Last season, Maddison, 24, scored nine goals and registered five assists for the Foxes in all competitions, helping them win the FA Cup and secure fifth place in the Premier League.

According to data from WhoScored, the 24-year-old finished level with Marc Albrighton on the club's Premier League assists chart with five, second only to a certain Jamie Vardy who ended the 2020/21 season with 15 goals and nine assists.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Youri Tielemans wear for Leicester? 7 8 6 11

What has Brendan Rodgers said about James Maddison?

After a 2-0 win over Chelsea, manager Brendan Rodgers praised Maddison by saying: “What I love about him is his personality. He is such an honest boy. This boy hasn’t lost – amongst all the so-called glitz and glamour in the Premier League – where he is from.

“That’s why you get this refreshing attitude in his interviews. No matter where he is on his journey to being a really top player he understands it’s about fighting, learning and being the best he can be.

“His personality has never changed, it’s great he gets the credit for being open and honest but he’s always been like that. Before, for some reason, he was deemed arrogant or cocky but he has just an inherent belief in his ability.

“That’s OK because it gives him that belief to play with those qualities. He is still learning and in his early 20s and with another couple of years playing his football ID and nous will be even better."

Read more: Arsenal Transfer News: Brendan Rodgers' stance on selling James Maddison revealed

News Now - Sport News