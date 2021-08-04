Harry Kane to Man City: Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham's latest transfer stance

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Tottenham's stance with regards to Harry Kane following the developments of the past few days.

What has Kane done this week?

The Tottenham striker has attracted headlines this week by failing to turn up to training on Monday and Tuesday, amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The 28-year-old informed his current employers that he wanted to leave the club back in May, and he seems to have taken another step towards trying to force through a move away this summer.

Have Kane's actions changed Tottenham's stance on selling him?

No they haven't, according to Romano.

He told The Here We Go Podcast that Tottenham still want to keep Kane, with chairman Daniel Levy doing all he can to ensure that the club do not lose their prized asset.

Romano said: “Tottenham’s position on Harry Kane is still the same – they want Kane to stay at the club. And Daniel Levy will be fighting and pushing to keep Harry Kane at the club. So, I don’t know how it will continue to develop in the coming days but I know that Tottenham are still on the same point.”

Is the current situation a bad look for Tottenham?

It doesn't look great for both parties.

Kane's no-show at training has not pleased Tottenham, who are set to fine the forward, while the England captain is also likely to be frustrated that Spurs are not backing down on letting him go.

It appears that neither Kane or Tottenham will be happy with the current situation, and with all this happening so close to the start of the season, this transfer saga could severely disrupt the side's preparations for their 2021/22 campaign.

Has Kane played his last game for Tottenham?

Possibly.

Given that he has not returned to training yet, it seems that he must be lacking sharpness at the moment, with the opening league game of the season only 11 days away. Coincidentally, that match is against City, and it would be a big call from Nuno to throw Kane in for that fixture when he is unlikely to be in his best condition.

After that match, we will be into the second half of August, and if they haven't sealed the deal already, City could be really pushing to sign Kane at that point before the window closes at the end of the month.

Therefore, it could be the case that Kane has played his last game for Spurs.

