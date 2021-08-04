Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andre De Grasse has won the men's 200m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a stunning time of 19.62 seconds.

It's the first time someone other than Usain Bolt has triumphed in the event for 13 years, the Jamaican winning gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The eight runners in Wednesday's final were: De Grasse (Canada), Erriyon Knighton (USA), Noah Lyles (USA), Kenneth Bednarek (USA), Joseph Fahnbulleh (Liberia), Aaron Brown (Canada), Jareem Richards (Trinidad & Tobago) and Rasheed Dwyer (Jamaica).

De Grasse finished second behind Bolt in the 200m final in Rio five years ago and now he's gone one better to end his wait for a gold medal.

Take a look at the race, as well as the Canadian's scintillating run, in full here...

Video: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics men's 200m final

Absolute scenes in Tokyo!

Bednarek took the silver medal, while Lyles - who was tipped by many as a potential winner of the event - claimed bronze.

Five of the runners in Wednesday's race finished with a time below 20 seconds, which is mighty impressive.

The times recorded by all eight athletes in the 200m final can be found below:

1. De Grasse - 19.62

2. Bednarek - 19.68

3. Lyles - 19.74

4. Knighton - 19.93

5. Fahnbulleh - 19.98

6. Brown - 20.20

7. Dwyer - 20.21

8. Richards - 20.39

After his magnificent performance inside Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, De Grasse said: “I’ve been through so much in these five years, on the track and off the track.

"I’ve become a grown man. In 2016 I was a kid, just trying to go out and make it happen. Now I can come away with medals, gold medals, just to show I’m back.”

