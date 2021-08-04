FIFA 22: Cheapest way to purchase the game
FIFA 22 is just around the corner, and with the Ultimate edition being £89.99, one Redditor has outlined a way to get the game cheaper.
Ultimate Team has been one of the biggest selling points for EA over the past few years of the series.
£89.99 for the top version of the game, including perks for Ultimate Team players, is pretty steep, even for a next-gen console game.
Making the reveal on r/FIFA, Redditor u/WoIfWizard outlined a great way to try and get the game cheaper when it finally hits digital shelves. They said: "So on the PS Store the ultimate edition is £89.99.
“However, if you buy through Fifa 21, you can get 10% off, reducing the price to £80.99.
"You can then get an additional 10% off using EA Play which reduces the price to £72.89. However, we need to take into account the cost of EA Play £3.99 (for the month), taking the total cost to £76.88.”
Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know
PS Wallet Top-Ups
Continuing, the Reddit user confirmed the best ways that he uses PS Wallet top-ups to fund the transactions:
Instant-gaming
"The cheapest but maybe lesser-known site is Instant-Gaming. Using this site you can purchase a £45 + £35 top-up cards for £67.09 in total. Spending the £76.88 cost leaves you with £3.12 change which I subtract from the cost of the top-up cards to give a total cost of £63.96."
Shopto
"Another site I’ve calculated this on is shopto which I use frequently. Using the same £45/£35 method above, it would cost £69.28, and once subtracting £3.12 change leaves a total cost of £66.16.
Alternatively, if you would rather not have the remaining balance in your PS wallet, you could buy a £50 and £25 card for a combined price of £65.36, and using £1.88 of direct money which gives a total cost of £67.24."
Cdkeys
"Better known and more reliable website. Works out slightly more expensive as purchasing two £35 cards will cost you £60.98, plus £6.88 directly from wallet brings the total cost to £67.98."
A final key point that u/WoIfWizard mentioned was that the release date for the Ultimate edition of FIFA 22 is the 27th of September 2021.
He mentions that:
"To avoid paying two months of EA Play subscriptions and getting to enjoy the 10hour free trial of Fifa 22 which will be released pre-September 27th, I would hold off pre-ordering until the 27th of August."
The standard edition of FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News