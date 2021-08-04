FIFA 22: Cheapest way to purchase the game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is just around the corner, and with the Ultimate edition being £89.99, one Redditor has outlined a way to get the game cheaper.

Ultimate Team has been one of the biggest selling points for EA over the past few years of the series.

£89.99 for the top version of the game, including perks for Ultimate Team players, is pretty steep, even for a next-gen console game.

Making the reveal on r/FIFA, Redditor u/WoIfWizard outlined a great way to try and get the game cheaper when it finally hits digital shelves. They said: "So on the PS Store the ultimate edition is £89.99.

“However, if you buy through Fifa 21, you can get 10% off, reducing the price to £80.99.

"You can then get an additional 10% off using EA Play which reduces the price to £72.89. However, we need to take into account the cost of EA Play £3.99 (for the month), taking the total cost to £76.88.”

PS Wallet Top-Ups

Continuing, the Reddit user confirmed the best ways that he uses PS Wallet top-ups to fund the transactions:

Instant-gaming

"The cheapest but maybe lesser-known site is Instant-Gaming. Using this site you can purchase a £45 + £35 top-up cards for £67.09 in total. Spending the £76.88 cost leaves you with £3.12 change which I subtract from the cost of the top-up cards to give a total cost of £63.96."

Shopto

"Another site I’ve calculated this on is shopto which I use frequently. Using the same £45/£35 method above, it would cost £69.28, and once subtracting £3.12 change leaves a total cost of £66.16.

Alternatively, if you would rather not have the remaining balance in your PS wallet, you could buy a £50 and £25 card for a combined price of £65.36, and using £1.88 of direct money which gives a total cost of £67.24."

Cdkeys

"Better known and more reliable website. Works out slightly more expensive as purchasing two £35 cards will cost you £60.98, plus £6.88 directly from wallet brings the total cost to £67.98."

A final key point that u/WoIfWizard mentioned was that the release date for the Ultimate edition of FIFA 22 is the 27th of September 2021.

He mentions that:

"To avoid paying two months of EA Play subscriptions and getting to enjoy the 10hour free trial of Fifa 22 which will be released pre-September 27th, I would hold off pre-ordering until the 27th of August."

The standard edition of FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

