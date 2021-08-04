Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Eddie Hearn 'baffled' that Brit doesn't get more credit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently discussed boxing star Anthony Joshua and why he feels that the Heavyweight isn't given 'enough credit' by fans and the boxing media.

Joshua will be facing Oleksandr Usyk in September in a mandatory bout. Fans had desperately hoped for Joshua to be facing Tyson Fury, but that fight is still a long way off.

Despite Joshua not getting the mega-fight that fans had hoped for, this contest on September 25th against Usyk will still be a spectacle, taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Fury's promoter and Top Rank CEO Bob Arum recently claimed that Joshua is not an 'elite' level of athlete, believing that his man Fury will have an easy time when the two eventually clash.

Speaking to The Sun, Arum claimed that Joshua is not at the elite level of boxing due to his loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. He said: "I don't think much of Joshua, because every time the name Joshua is mentioned, I see him laying on the canvas after getting hit by a non-puncher like Andy Ruiz.

I'm telling you the truth. I may be underestimating Joshua, but I'm not convinced that Joshua is an elite heavyweight."

Hearn Talks Joshua

As expected, Hearn completely disagrees with Arum, saying that his fighter Joshua has one of the 'best resumes' in the sport.

Speaking to DAZN, Hearn was quick to defend one of the top fighters on his roster. He said: “He may have one of the best resumes in boxing.

"So now we're debating whether he's actually any good. I mean, it just...it baffles me that this guy doesn't get more credit.

"All he's ever done is worked as hard as he can, fighting the very best and never got a challenge or a mandatory or anyone in the division.”

Arum playing mind games?

There's a good chance that Arum is just indulging in mind games, with Joshua set to re-enter the ring in September.

Arum has already said he will be rooting for Usyk, despite how a loss for Joshua could dampen any hopes for a mega bout with Fury down the line.

