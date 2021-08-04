Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the weekend it emerged that Adam Cole's contract with WWE had actually expired after the NXT Great American Bash show on July 6.

Per reports, the former NXT Champion agreed to a short-term deal that would see him work through SummerSlam, allowing him to finish his blood feud with former stablemate Kyle O'Reilly.

The initial reports stated that Cole would be waiting until later on this month after NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22 to decide on his future, and WWE is seemingly very accepting of this.

While a report emerged noting that Adam Cole had rejected multiple WWE offers this week, a report from the reliable Sean Ross Sapp notes that Cole HAS NOT been offered a long-term WWE deal.

Taking to Fightful Select, Sapp notes that Cole has not been offered a long-term deal by WWE yet. However, the report does explain that one is likely to come in the coming weeks:

WWE sources confirmed that Cole has not formally been offered a full on, new contract by WWE as of yet, but were told "it's obviously planned" by a person of influence within WWE.

The report goes on to note that there is no bad blood between Adam Cole and NXT higher-ups, with the report explaining that the two parties have a great relationship.

If Adam Cole does decide to leave WWE, the former Undisputed Era leader will certainly have no shortage of suitors, with AEW, ROH and NJPW all likely to come in for him.

As of right now, the future remains incredibly unclear for Adam Cole, and it isn't a certainty that he needs up leaving the company later this month.

For any potential updates on what the future does hold for Adam Cole following his contract fiasco, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport over the coming days.

