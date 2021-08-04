Man City Transfer News: Fab Romano makes big claim about Kane and Grealish

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City will find it difficult to sign both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer, Fabrizio Romano claims.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish and Harry Kane?

It has been recently reported by The Athletic that City are on the verge of agreeing a deal worth £100m with Aston Villa to sign Grealish, in a transfer that will make the midfielder the most expensive British player of all time.

Kane has also been linked with a move to the Premier League champions. City reportedly made bid of 'at least' £100m in June, which fell on deaf ears. That bid came a month after Sky Sports reported that Kane had told the North London club that he wanted to leave.

More recently, Dean Jones claimed that Man City will make another bid to sign Kane this summer.

Enter Giveaway

How much could Grealish and Kane cost?

As reported by The Athletic, Grealish will cost Manchester City £100m.

When it comes to a potential transfer fee for Kane, the Daily Mail has disclosed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants a fee in excess of £150m for the England captain.

To sign the two players City would need to spend over £250m this summer, and thus the big question remains as to whether the Premier League champions will be able to get both deals over the line.

Harry Kane DOESN'T SHOW UP FOR TRAINING! Hear all the latest about the Man City target on The Football Terrace...

Can Man City afford both players?

When asked whether Man City will be able to sign both players, Romano stated whilst appearing on The Here We Go Podcast that it seems unlikely.

"I am not able to say ‘no’ because unfortunately I am not the CEO of Manchester City. But what I can say is that my personal feeling is that it will be really, really, really, really difficult and complicated. I don’t see both Grealish and Kane joining Manchester City," Romano said.

The transfer expert also stated that it is normal for the biggest clubs to work on signing more than than one top player in any given transfer window.

"But they are working on Grealish, with an official bid, and they are still waiting to move for Harry Kane. So we will see if it’s a strategy to go for only one of them, but of course they are working on both players, and I say it is normal for top clubs to work on many top players," he said.

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

Who do Man City need more?

Kane is arguably the player that Manchester City need more as they need to replace Sergio Aguero, who left the club on a free transfer this summer.

Transfermarkt shows the quality that City already have in midfield. The likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne could have a field day providing assists to Kane.

Kane's striking prowess could also take City to the next level in Europe. City have yet to win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola, and have reached the final just once under his stewardship.

Transfermarkt shows that Kane has scored 20 goals for Tottenham in the Champions League. Adding his goals to an already exciting Manchester City squad could propel the team to a first Champions League triumph.

News Now - Sport News