A report emerged today indicating that WWE was worried about the status of SummerSlam, with there being fears that SummerSlam would be moved to the ThunderDome or Performance Center due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and worries about the delta variant in the US.

However, the ever-reliable WrestleVotes notes that WWE is still planning on holding the pay-per-view at Allegiant Stadium, with the original plans remaining "on track":

Source says SummerSlam happening at Allegiant Stadium is still the plan, with the event being just 2 weeks out. WWE has had conversations with the city and venue, and as of this very moment, all things remain on track

As we have learnt over the last 18 months, things can change very quickly when talking about COVID-19, so WrestleVotes is certainly not reporting that SummerSlam will 100% be held in Las Vegas as if the plan.

However, the report certainly suggests that WWE is hopeful that the show will be able to take place with fans in Las Vegas, which will certainly be music to the ears of fans who have grown used to fans being back at shows.

WWE only welcomed fans back to shows last month at the July 16 episode of SmackDown after 17 months away, so reports of the company having to quickly revert back to the ThunderDome was unsurprisingly not met with the best reception.

The show currently has three matches announced, with the likely main event seeing John Cena challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in what will likely be the biggest match WWE puts on this year.

Elsewhere on the card, it was confirmed on Monday Night Raw this week that Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the show.

The first match booked for SummerSlam was actually a three-way for the Raw Women's Championship, with Nikki A.S.H. slated to defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

