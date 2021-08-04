Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Supporters often start the summer transfer window full of optimism.

As grotesque as some of the fees may be and as much as protracted sagas can drag out, we never really learn. Indeed, the month of July provides a fresh start for our respective teams and, given the lack of football, also something to talk about.

Still, such is the insatiable nature of the window, many are left wanting. Frankly, not even the likes of Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain could afford every top player sections of their support demand.

While this version of the summer sales has been a relatively slow one amid the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bigs boys in the Premier League haven't been shy to splash the cash.

City themselves are closing in on £100m Jack Grealish and are thought to be chasing Harry Kane, while Manchester rivals United have brought in in big names Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Liverpool, meanwhile, paid over £30m early on in the window for Ibrahima Konate.

Although Champions League winners Chelsea are yet to enter the market, blockbuster moves for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Jules Kounde have been mooted

Interestingly, a survey undertaken by Sky Bet during the window showed the most desired deals amongst polled supporters of the four aforementioned clubs.

They are as follows:

Liverpool

1) Kylian Mbappe (59%)

2) Jack Grealish (58%)

3) Declan Rice (42%)

Manchester City

1) Jack Grealish (68%)

2) Harry Kane (46%)

3) Erling Haaland (46%)

Chelsea

1) Erling Haaland (54%)

2) Jack Grealish (53%)

3) Declan Rice (53%)

Manchester United

1) Jack Grealish (68%)

2) Harry Kane (51%)

3) Cristiano Ronaldo (51%)

So, it's pretty clear to see Grealish was THE man in demand amongst polled supporters this summer after helping England reach the Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Beaten by only Mbappe and Haaland to claiming all four top spots, the 25-year-old meteoric rise only two years after he was playing Championship football doesn't look like stopping any time soon.

