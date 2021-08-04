Tokyo Olympics: Sweden & Canada plead for women’s football final to be moved

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sweden and Canada have called for the women’s football final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be rescheduled due to heat concerns.

The gold-medal match between Sweden and Canada is scheduled to kick off tomorrow at 11am local time (3am BST). Both teams are concerned the game will take place in sweltering heat, with temperatures in Tokyo expected to hit 32c in the coming days.

According to CBC, the temperature at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium for the men's decathlon 100m this morning was 33c, but felt like 47c due to the humidity.

Sweden’s head coach Marika Domanski Lyfors has spoken about the situation, confirming she had been in contact with FIFA.

"I myself have been in contact with FIFA today and written to them, so that's about where the situation is today," she said.

"It is primarily about the players' health we're thinking about and trying to change the time of the game. There's a pretty big difference between playing in the afternoon or evening, and we are very much exposed to the warmth and heat."

Canada Soccer has backed the proposal in order to "ensure the health and safety" of the players. A kick-off time of 5pm (9:00am BST) has reportedly been proposed.

It is unlikely this new time would be approved, however, as it would lead to a clash with the track and field competition. Both events are set to take place at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital.

Canada progressed to the final despite finishing second in Group E, recording a victory against Chile and draws against Team GB and Japan. They went on to defeat Brazil in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals, before edging past the US 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Sweden have been one of the most impressive teams in the women’s football tournament, comfortably beating the US 3-0 in their opening Group G match. They then triumphed 4-2 against Australia and 2-0 against New Zealand, before winning 3-1 against hosts Japan in the quarter-finals. A 1-0 result against Australia saw Sweden through into the gold-medal match.

Neither Canada or Sweden have earned an Olympic title in women’s football. Sweden came close at Rio 2016, finishing with silver after losing to Germany in the final. Canada have two bronze medals so far, placing third at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

