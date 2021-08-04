Apex Legends Season 11: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While Season 10 of Apex Legends has just started, there is no harm in looking ahead in regards to what we can expect in Season 11.

Emergence was recently released into the gaming community following huge anticipation for its release from gamers on the back of the EA Play Live expo.

Also, Seer was the newest legend added to Apex since the addition of Valkyrie back in Season 9, with Ranked Arena rewards also making their debut to provide variety to fans of the hectic battle royale franchise.

That being said, Season 10 will have to come to an end at some point and there is no reason why we can't dive into Season 11 early to see what could be on the horizon for us.

Here is everything that we know so far about Apex Legends Season 11:

Latest news

All of the latest news, leaks and snippets will appear here.

Release Date

It is still early days at this time and it is not yet known when we will be getting Season 11. But fear not, we shall update this section as soon as more information reaches us in the near future.

Patch Notes

The patch notes from EA's official website will be listed here.

New Legend

While we expect there to be a new legend in Season 11, details are yet to be disclosed about who he or she will be.

Trailer

The Season 11 trailer from EA's official YouTube channel will appear here in due course.

Ranked Rewards

We expect new rewards to be introduced for Season 11, whether that will be the case, remains to be seen. That being said, we will update you once more information becomes available.

Battle Pass

Leaks will come thick and fast regarding Season 11 Battle Pass content. But at this time, there are no details that have been unveiled.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News