Valorant Mobile: When will the trailer be released?

Valorant Mobile has been announced and many gaming fans are wondering when the trailer will be released.

The free-to-play first-person hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games has been a huge success on console and PC and therefore it is expected that the mobile game will have the same impact.

We have not heard too much about the mobile version of the game, but there have been some questions raised about the beta being released.

Hopefully we are treated to a trailer soon so that we can get a glimpse of what Valorant Mobile will have to offer.

When will the trailer be released for Valorant Mobile?

Sadly for now there has not been a cinematic trailer or gameplay trailer for the game. Obviously we know what Valorant is like on the console and we can see what the console version looks like down below.

With the upcoming game being a mobile version, the quality will look a bit different, but there shouldn’t be too much difference when it comes to gameplay.

With many suggesting that the game will be released in 2021, there is hope that the trailer for Valorant Mobile will be released over the next couple of months.

Valorant has been widely appreciated by the gaming community, and they have also endured a lot of success in the eSports world.

The game has provided a lot of healthy competition to Overwatch and the two similar games are some of the best around at the moment.

A trailer does not just reveal how the game will look, but it also gives glimpses of what new features could be added to the game.

When more details arrive around the whereabouts of the trailer, we will update you right here.

