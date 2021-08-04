Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Welterweight contender says that Spence is 'too much' for Pacquiao

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to the ring at 42 years old, following his last fight that took place in 2019.

Pacquiao will be facing Errol Spence Jr in his next contest, August 21st 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As stated, this will be Pacquiao's first fight since 2019, where the now 42-year-old beat the previously undefeated Keith Thurman.

Despite being one of the greatest ever to enter the ring, Welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr has said that Spence will be 'too much' for Pacquiao.

Vergil Ortiz Jr on Pacquiao

Speaking to Fighthub, Ortiz Jr said emphatically that Spence is going to win the fight and defend his IBF/WBC 147-lb belts successfully on August 21st. He said: “I’m not sure exactly how it’ll play out, but I think Spence is going to win. That’s just my opinion.

“I don’t think that Pacquiao CAN’T win; I just think Spence is going to win. He’s [Spence] bigger. I feel like he’s stronger.

"Pacquiao, when he fought [Keith] Thurman, he was doing really good, but then he kind of slowed down towards the end just a little bit. He’s like forty-something; there’s no shame in that.

"Obviously, it’s going to happen. You’re going to slow down. I just feel like Spence is a little too much. I mean, if you take Danny’s performance against Thurman and Porter, those were close fights.

"Spence wasn’t a close fight. He lost that fight. So I think Spence did a good job [against Danny Garcia]."

Spence will be looking to get a definitive win here to set up a contest against the winner of Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter.

Should the older Pacquiao take the win, it blows the division wide open, and the legend might be on the comeback trail for even bigger fights.

Vergil Ortiz Jr's next fight will be against Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round bout.

The contest will be broadcast live on DAZN, Saturday, August 14, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

