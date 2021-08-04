FIFA 22: Leaks Reveal Lionel Messi Will Be Highest Rated Player

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is soon approaching and leaks have revealed that Lionel Messi will be the highest rated player in the game.

The game will be continuing the famous franchise and developers EA Sports are doing a lot of work to to make sure it is the best one yet.

They have brought in hypermotion technology, and with the next generation consoles, we are bound to be treated to a lot of new features and great gameplay.

Messi has been competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for many years, both in the football world for the Ballon d’Or as well as in the gaming world for the highest rated player in FIFA, and the FC Barcelona star has managed to come out on top this year.

Leaks Reveal Lionel Messi Will Be The Highest Rated Player in FIFA 22

There have been various amounts of leaks surfacing on social media and now we have a fresh one regarding the highest rated player on FIFA 22.

The latest leak comes from @FUTZONECENTRAL, and the reliable leaker has told us that Messi is going to be the highest rated player in the name. He will most likely be around 93 or 94 rated after a fantastic season in which he also won the Copa America with Argentina.

This wasn’t all that was revealed as FUTZONECENTRAL also told us some of the key stats that Messi would have in FIFA 22.

Gaming fans will be over the moon to hear that he will have an upgrade on his sprint speed as well as new tattoos and hair upgrade. We also know that he will have four star skill moves and four star weak foot.

This is very exciting news and the fact that we now know that Messi will be the highest rated, we should find out more ratings very soon. It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo will be the second best rated in the game or if another player will claim second place.

